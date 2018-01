BRIEF-MSC Industrial Direct Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.05

Jan 10 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc:

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES ADDITIONAL 2 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $773.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MSC REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* SEES Q2 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00 TO $1.04 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT - AFTER YEARS OF A WEAK PRICING ENVIRONMENT, MANY SUPPLIERS HAVE NOW RAISED LIST PRICES, AND EXPECT TO FOLLOW SUIT IN NEAR-TERM

* - CUSTOMER SENTIMENT AND INDUSTRY INDICES ARE POSITIVE, POINTING TO CONTINUED U.S. MANUFACTURING GROWTH PROSPECTS

* MSC INDUSTRIAL - SEE RECENT TAX REFORM AS A SIGNIFICANT TAILWIND NOT JUST FOR CO‘S EPS, BUT ALSO FOR CUSTOMERS & BROADER MANUFACTURING ECONOMY IN COMING YRS

* - FOR Q2 2018, AT MIDPOINT, AVERAGE DAILY SALES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ROUGHLY 9.1%