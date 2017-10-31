FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MSC Q4 earnings per share $1.07
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
Sport
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 11:01 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-MSC Q4 earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc:

* MSC reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $762 million to $776 million

* Sees Q1 2018 sales up about 8 percent

* Qtrly ‍net sales of $753.8 million, an increase of 1.2 pct year-over-year​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - ‍ excluding DECO, company expects net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2018 to be between $734 million and $748 million​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - ‍ expects diluted earnings per share for Q1 of fiscal 2018, including and excluding DECO, to be between $1.03 and $1.07​

* MSC - ‍“expect to continue growing earnings and expanding operating margins, particularly if early signs of price inflation materialize in 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.