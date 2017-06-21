FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-MSCI says inflows to reach $340 bln if all China A shares included in futures
June 21, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-MSCI says inflows to reach $340 bln if all China A shares included in futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - * MSCI Inc. expects initial inflows following partial inclusion of A share to be around $17 billion to $18 billion

* Inflows could reach around $340 billion if China A shares fully included in futures, according to an MSCI executive

* Expects roughly 450 large-and-mid-cap A shares under full inclusion, the executive says, adding it is "very difficult to say" on timeline for further China A share inclusion

* Investors strongly urge Chinese exchanges, regulators to consider additional measures to curb share suspensions - executive (donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com)

