BRIEF-MSCI says inflows to reach $340 bln if all China A shares included in futures

June 21 (Reuters) - * MSCI Inc. expects initial inflows following partial inclusion of A share to be around $17 billion to $18 billion

* Inflows could reach around $340 billion if China A shares fully included in futures, according to an MSCI executive

* Expects roughly 450 large-and-mid-cap A shares under full inclusion, the executive says, adding it is "very difficult to say" on timeline for further China A share inclusion

* Investors strongly urge Chinese exchanges, regulators to consider additional measures to curb share suspensions - executive (donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com)