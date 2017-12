BRIEF-MSD Partners Writes to Independent Directors on Millennium & Copthorne Hotels deal

Dec 14 (Reuters) - MSD Partners LP:

* MSD PARTNERS LP SAYS ‍LETTER WAS PROVIDED BY SHAREHOLDERS IN MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC TO INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* “WE WILL NOT TENDER OUR SHARES INTO THIS UNATTRACTIVE OFFER AT ANY TIME TO HELP CDL REACH ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD OF ITS OFFER”

* MSD PARTNERS LP SAYS ‍CURRENT OFFER, WHICH IS A FINAL OFFER, FROM CDL “REMAINS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC AND SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES M&C​”

* LETTER RAISES CONCERN OVER “INADEQUATE REPRESENTATION OF SHAREHOLDER INTERESTS BY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE”

* LETTER RAISES CONCERNS OVER “CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ISSUES THAT CDL OFFER HAS HIGHLIGHTED”

* M&C HAS "EXCELLENT PROSPECTS" AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; "SHOULD SEEK TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE"