Feb 1 (Reuters) - Msg Networks Inc:

* MSG NETWORKS INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $181.2 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.05

* FISCAL 2018 Q2 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS REFLECTS A NON-CASH INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $106 MILLION