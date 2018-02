Feb 8 (Reuters) - Msm Corporation International Ltd :

* ‍COMMITMENTS RECEIVED FOR PLACEMENT OF 40 MILLION SHARES TO RAISE $1.72 MILLION BEFORE COSTS​

* INTENDS TO HOLD 1 FOR 5 ENTITLEMENTS ISSUE TO RAISE ABOUT AUD$3.44 MILLION AT AUD$0.043 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)