FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-M&T Bank Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.21
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-M&T Bank Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* M&T Bank Corporation announces third quarter results

* Qtrly ‍provision for credit losses was $30 million in Q3 of 2017, compared with $47 million in 2016’s Q3 ​

* Tangible equity per common share rose to $69.02 at the recent quarter-end from $67.42 a year earlier and $68.20 at June 30, 2017

* Qtrly ‍net charge-offs of loans were $25 million during recent quarter, compared with $41 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* M&T Bank - estimates that ratio of common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was about 10.98% as of September 30, 2017

* ‍Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $966 million in Q3 of 2017, up 12%

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.