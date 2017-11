Nov 28 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MTBC COMMENTS ON 2017 GUIDANCE AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP ABOUT 30 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $31 MILLION TO $32 MILLION

* EXPECT NEW CLIENT TO REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 10% OF 2018 REVENUE​