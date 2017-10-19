BRIEF-MTG Q3 operating profit just above forecast

Oct 19 (Reuters) - MTG AB

* Q3 ‍sales of SEK 4,280m (3,657) with 7% organic growth​

* Q3 ‍operating income up 83% to SEK 257m​

* Reuters poll: MTG Q3 sales were seen at 4,195 million SEK, EBIT at 251 million SEK

* Says ‍we have adjusted our expectations for MTGx’s full year results​

* Says ‍it remains our ambition to deliver a first quarterly profit for MTGx in Q4 of this year, but at a lower level than previously anticipated​

* MTGx Q3 EBIT -38 million SEK vs -15.5 million SEK mean forecast

* Says ‍this excludes potential non-cash write-down of up to SEK 35m​

* Says ‍our objective remains to deliver profitable full year growth for group’s continuing operations, as well as for Nordic Entertainment segment​

* Says ‍organic sales development reflected 39% growth for MTGx businesses, including 49% organic esports sales growth​