BRIEF-MTG Q4 operating income lags forecasts, dividend higher

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MTG:

* Q4 SALES OF SEK 5,307M (4,297) WITH 10% ORGANIC GROWTH

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE IAC OF SEK 478M (418) INCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS OF SEK 43M (21)

* Q4 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME OF SEK 161M (418) INCLUDING SEK -318M (0) OF ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY PRIMARILY RELATING TO IMPAIRMENT OF ZOOMIN.TV

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF SEK 12.50 (12.00) PER SHARE

* SAYS ‍MTG TODAY ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO COMBINE NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AND MTG STUDIOS WITH TDC GROUP​

* SAYS ‍MTGX REPORTED ITS FIRST QUARTERLY PROFIT AS WELL AS POSITIVE EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR

* REUTERS POLL: MTG Q4 SALES WERE SEEN AT 5,105 MLN SEK, EBIT AT 516 MLN SEK, DIVIDEND AT 12.00 SEK/SHARE​