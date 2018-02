BRIEF-MTG to sell Nova Group in Bulgaria

Feb 19 (Reuters) - MTG:

* MTG ANNOUNCES SALE OF NOVA GROUP

* SAYS ‍MTG SELLS ITS 95% SHAREHOLDING IN NOVA BROADCASTING GROUP IN BULGARIA TO PPF GROUP​

* SAYS ‍ALL CASH TRANSACTION VALUES 100% OF BUSINESS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 185 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍SALE OF NOVA WILL RESULT IN A NET CAPITAL GAIN, WHICH WILL BE REPORTED AS AN ITEM AFFECTING COMPARABILITY FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* SAYS PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO INVEST IN OUR NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT, STUDIOS AND GLOBAL DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)