BRIEF-MTGE Investment Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.06

Oct 30 (Reuters) - MTGE Investment Corp:

* MTGE Investment Corp announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mtge investment corp - ‍$20.61 net book value per common share as of September 30, 2017​

* MTGE Investment Corp - ‍board of directors of company has authorized an extension of company’s existing stock repurchase plan through December 31, 2018​

* MTGE Investment Corp - ‍under stock repurchase plan, company is authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding shares of common stock​