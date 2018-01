Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd:

* MTN GROUP - ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT AN IMPROVEMENT OF AT LEAST 20% IN BOTH HEPS AND EPS FOR 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER​ 2017

* ‍SAYS BOTH HEPS AND EPS FOR 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE​