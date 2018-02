Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mts Systems Corp:

* MTS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.55 TO $3.85

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $780 MILLION TO $820 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 2.6 PERCENT TO $194.2 MILLION

* ‍HAD DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT OF $25 MILLION FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 IN QUARTER​

* ‍STRONG DEMAND IN SENSORS BUSINESS IS ANTICIPATED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT FISCAL YEAR 2018​