July 6 (Reuters) - Mts Systems Corp

* MTS Reprices $457 million senior secured term loan b facility

* Mts Systems Corp says company also repriced its revolving credit facility of up to $120 million to reduce applicable rate by 100 basis points

* Mts Systems-‍new applicable rate is libor plus 325 basis points, subject to a .75 percent libor floor, resulting in interest savings of over $4 million per year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: