BRIEF-MTY announces intention to restate its financial statements and management discussion and analysis
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 22, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-MTY announces intention to restate its financial statements and management discussion and analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc

* MTY announces its intention to restate its financial statements and management discussion and analysis

* MTY Food Group Inc - ‍intends to restate its consolidated financial statements for year ended Nov 2016 and 3 and 9-month period ended August 31, 2017​

* MTY Food Group -‍determined methodology used to calculate fair value of liability related to Kahala Gift Cards at time of acquisition was inappropriate​

* MTY Food - ‍restatement of financial statements has no impact on past, current, future cash flows of MTY and in no way affects co’s business operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
