BRIEF-MTY enters into an agreement to acquire assets of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar

June 12 (Reuters) - Mty Food Group Inc
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of houston avenue bar & grill and industria pizzeria + bar
* MTY Food Group Inc - cash consideration paid at closing for 80% acquired by mty is expected to be approximately $13.0 million
* Says MTY expects to relocate offices of houston and industria in its headquarters in st-laurent, québec
* MTY Food-raimondo messina, raimondo messina, antonino roger francis, current owners of houston and industria, will continue to lead two brands after deal
* MTY Food Group Inc - consideration will be adjusted 24 months from deal closing
* MTY Food Group Inc - consideration will be adjusted 24 months from deal closing
* MTY Food Group Inc - amount of earn-out will also serve as a holdback for transaction