BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads

June 20 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc-
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for of $3.0 million.
* MTY Food Group Inc - spiro krallis, dagwoods' current president, will continue with mty for a three month period
* MTY Food Group Inc - mty expects to move dagwoods operations to its headquarters in st-laurent, quebec
* MTY Food Group Inc - michel lamontagne will be leading dagwoods operations following closing of transaction
