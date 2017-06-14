FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mulberry Group FY pretax profit rise 21 pct to 7.5 mln pounds
June 14, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mulberry Group FY pretax profit rise 21 pct to 7.5 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group Plc:

* FY pretax profit rose 21 pct to 7.5 million stg

* FY revenue rose 8 pct to 168.1 million stg

* FY retail sales (including digital) up 8 pct to 128.3 mln stg (2016: 118.7 mln stg) with like-for-like up 5 pct

* FY revenue from digital channels increased by 19 pct to represent 15 pct of group revenue (2016: 14 pct) with localised mulberry.com sites introduced in China and Korea

* Retail like-for-like sales (including digital) up 1 pct for 10 weeks to June 3, 2017

* Cash of 21.1 mln stg at end of period (2016: 14.0 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

