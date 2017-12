BRIEF-Mulberry Group posts H1 loss before tax of 0.6 mln pounds

Dec 6 (Reuters) - MULBERRY GROUP PLC:

* H1 REVENUE 74.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 74.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍RETAIL LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 1% FOR 10 WEEKS TO 2 DECEMBER, WITH INTERNATIONAL UP 12% AND DIGITAL UP 9%​

* ‍“CONTINUE TO SEE STRONG DEMAND FROM TOURISTS IN LONDON AND WHILST UK REMAINS UNCERTAIN​”

* HY LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 0.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 0.5 MILLION STG

* ‍NEW DESIGN CONCEPT FOR STORES BEING DEVELOPED WILL LEAD TO HIGHER CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DURING 2018​