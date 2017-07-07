FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Mulberry signs agreement with Onward Global Fashion Co for Japan JV
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 7, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mulberry signs agreement with Onward Global Fashion Co for Japan JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group Plc:

* Announces signing of agreement with Onward Global Fashion Co to form a new 50:50 JV company to operate its business in Japan

* Mulberry Japan will develop group's retail, digital, omni-channel and wholesale business in Japanese market

* Group and OGF will be equal partners, each owning 50 pct of share capital of Mulberry Japan

* Group, OGF to invest 2.8 million STG in Mulberry Japan's share capital to provide funds to develop distribution network, build brand in Japan

* Mulberry Japan will manage all retail, digital fulfillment and wholesale distribution for Japanese market

* Mulberry Japan is expected to be operational from late 2017

* Joint Venture will be accounted for as a minority interest in group's financial statements

* Group anticipates investment in Mulberry Japan to be profit-neutral at group level during initial two-year development phase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.