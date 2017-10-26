FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mulesoft Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 9:07 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Mulesoft Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mulesoft Inc:

* Mulesoft announces financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $77.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mulesoft Inc - sees ‍ q4 total revenue between $82 million and $84 million​

* Mulesoft inc - sees ‍Q4 total revenue between $82 million and $84 million​

* Mulesoft Inc - sees Q4 ‍non-gaap net loss per share of approximately $0.12​

* Mulesoft Inc - sees fy 2017 ‍total revenue between $290 million and $292 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $78.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.39, revenue view $280.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mulesoft Inc - sees ‍2017 non-gaap net loss per share between $0.41 and $0.43​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.