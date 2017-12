BRIEF-Mullen Group Approves 67 Pct Annual Dividend Hike To $0.60 Per Share​

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES BUSINESS PLAN AND INCREASE IN DIVIDEND FOR 2018

* ‍BOARD HAS APPROVED A 67.0 PERCENT INCREASE IN ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM $0.36 PER SHARE TO $0.60 PER SHARE​

* SAYS ‍BOARD APPROVED A CAPITAL BUDGET OF $40.0 MILLION FOR 2018​

* ‍SEVERAL PROJECTS SUCH AS KEYSTONE XL AND TRANS MOUNTAIN HAVE A VERY GOOD CHANCE OF PROCEEDING IN 2018​

* ‍EXPECT OILFIELD SERVICES SEGMENT WILL GENERATE SLIGHTLY IMPROVED RESULTS IN 2018​

* -EXPECT OILFIELD SERVICES SEGMENT TO ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 33.0 PERCENT OF MULLEN GROUP'S 2018 REVENUE​