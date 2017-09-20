BRIEF-Multi-Color announces private offering of $600 mln of senior notes

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Multi-color Corp

* Reg-Multi-Color corporation announces upsize and pricing of private offering of $600 million of senior notes and modifies syndication of a $500 million senior secured term loan B facility

* Multi-Color - ‍intends to apply net proceeds of sale of notes to repay outstanding borrowings under existing senior secured revolving credit facilities​

* Multi-Color-also modified terms of commenced syndication of term loan B facility; component of $1,050 million senior secured credit facilities

* Multi-Color - to also apply proceeds of sale of notes to fund part of cash portion of purchase price payable in connection to Constantia Labels acquisition​

* Multi-Color Corp - agreed to upsize offering to $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% senior notes due 2025 in a private offering​