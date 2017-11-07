BRIEF-Multi-Color Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.88

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Multi-color Corp

* Reg-Multi-Color Corporation announces EPS of $0.88 and non-GAAP core EPS of $1.06 for Q2 fy2018

* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $1.06 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $12 million

* Q2 revenue $256 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.6 million

* Multi-Color Corp - ‍Core EPS forecast is now in range of $3.80 to $3.90 for fiscal 2018​

* Multi-Color Corp - ‍Organic growth at 6% for quarter​