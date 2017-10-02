FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mundoro expands portfolio with copper and gold projects in Bulgaria
October 2, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Mundoro expands portfolio with copper and gold projects in Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mundoro Capital Inc

* Mundoro expands portfolio with copper and gold projects in Bulgaria

* Mundoro Capital - has been notified by ministry of energy that unit of co, has won tenders for Svoboda permit and Pesnopoy permit in Bulgaria

* Mundoro-Part of capital to be raised through co’s current C$1.5 million financing will be used to fund acquisition, exploration of Svoboda & Pesnopoy projects

* Mundoro capital says procedural steps needed before exploration contracts are signed with local government may be completed by mid-2018 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

