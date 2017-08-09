FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Munich Re CEO says too early to give a profit forecast for 2018
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
August 9, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Munich Re CEO says too early to give a profit forecast for 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Munich Re

* CEO says too early to provide a profit forecast for 2018

* CEO says “ambition” is to stabilise profit and gradually increase profit, when asked about 2018 outlook

* CFO says Solvency II ratio at end of first half of 2017 was 261 percent, despite dividend payments and currency losses

* CEO says not very likely to seek acquisition of a broad reinsurer

* CEO says any possible acquisition targets are relatively expensive, not under pressure to acquire

* Board member declines to provide Grenfell Tower fire cost estimate but says costs containable for a company like Munich Re Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.