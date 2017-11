Nov 20 (Reuters) - Murad Chia Jei Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Honor Peak Holdings Limited’s Xiamen-based bio-tech unit signs patent license transfer agreement with Smart Thinking Investments Limited

* Says the Smart Thinking Investments is granted to use hair follicle stem cells patent technology

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EAvVir

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)