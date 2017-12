Dec 20 (Reuters) - MURAKI CORP :

* Says it plans to sell damage insurance agency business in its wholly owned Tokyo-based subsidiary on Jan. 31, 2018, at an undisclosed price

* Co will dissolve and liquidate the subsidiary effective on March 31, 2018

* Liquidation is expected to be completed in mid-August

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4Z8LBG

