Aug 10 (Reuters) - MURAPOL SA IPO-MUP.WA:

* ANNOUNCES TENDER TO SELL 0.9 MILLION AWBUD SHARES AT 7.50 ZLOTYS/SHR‍​

* ABADON REAL ESTATE PLANS TO RAISE ITS STAKE IN AWBUD TO 2.1 MILLION SHARES AFTER TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)