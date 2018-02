BRIEF-Murphy Oil Q4 Loss Per Share $1.65 From Continuing Operations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS, 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍PRODUCTION IN Q4 2017 AVERAGED 168 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY​

* PLANNING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $1,056 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED INCOME EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF $274 MILLION​

* PRODUCTION FOR Q1 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF 164 TO 168 MBOEPD

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE IN RANGE OF 166 TO 170 MBOEPD

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $541.6 MILLION VERSUS $481.6 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $573.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WILL RECEIVE CASH REFUNDS OF $30 MILLION OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS RELATING TO ALTERNATIVE MINIMUM TAXES PAID IN AN EARLIER YEAR