Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fortress Biotech Inc:

* MUSTANG BIO‘S MB-102 (CD123 CAR) CAR T THERAPY ACHIEVES COMPLETE RESPONSE IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA AND BLASTIC PLASMACYTOID DENDRITIC CELL NEOPLASM IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL

* MUSTANG BIO - INVESTIGATORS FOUND INFUSIONS OF MB-102 ARE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

* MUSTANG BIO - CAR T THERAPY IS SAFE, WELL TOLERATED