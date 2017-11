Nov 23 (Reuters) - MUT AG:

* SALES IN Q3 WERE AROUND EUR 14.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 13.2 MILLION, +8%)​

* EBIT IN Q3 WAS AT A LEVEL OF AROUND EUR 1.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.6 MILLION, +6%)​

* SEES FY SALES OF APPROX. EUR 59.0 MILLION AND EBIT OF APPROX. EUR 9.0 MILLION​