2 months ago
BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio 1:10
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio 1:10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

* Gets members' nod for approval of issue of bonus shares in ratio 1:10

* Gets members' nod for approval for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 2 billion on placement basis

* Gets members' nod for approval of increase in share capital of co to 250 million rupees

* Muthoot capital services - gets members' nod for approval to enter transaction with Muthoot Microfin Ltd to extent of 100 million rupees PA for 5 years Source text: (bit.ly/2rA3HSf) Further company coverage:

