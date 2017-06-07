BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio 1:10

June 7 (Reuters) - Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

* Gets members' nod for approval of issue of bonus shares in ratio 1:10

* Gets members' nod for approval for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 2 billion on placement basis

* Gets members' nod for approval of increase in share capital of co to 250 million rupees

* Muthoot capital services - gets members' nod for approval to enter transaction with Muthoot Microfin Ltd to extent of 100 million rupees PA for 5 years