Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mvb Financial Corp:

* MVB FINANCIAL CORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* MVB FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHAREHOLDER - DILUTED $0.12

* MVB FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $11.7 MILLION VERSUS $10.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: