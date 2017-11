Nov 29 (Reuters) - MVC Capital Inc:

* MVC CAPITAL TO REDEEM 7.25 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* MVC CAPITAL INC - ‍WILL REDEEM 100 PCT, OR ABOUT $114 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING NOTES ON DECEMBER 21, 2017​

* MVC CAPITAL INC - ‍REDEMPTION PRICE PER NOTE WILL BE $25 PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST THROUGH, BUT EXCLUDING, REDEMPTION DATE​