* FY NET INCOME OF EUR 4.295 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.424 MILLION)​

* FY RESULT FROM NORMAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES EUR 4.9 MILLION (2016: EUR 3.5 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)