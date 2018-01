BRIEF-Mybet Holding: Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting

Jan 9 (Reuters) - MYBET HOLDING SE:

* ‍PROPOSALS INCLUDE TO DECREASE SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 25,584,924.00 TO EUR 6,396,231.00​

* THERE WILL BE NO DIVIDENDS OR OTHER PAYOUTS TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍ISSUED 25.6 MILLION REGISTERED SHARES OF MYBET HOLDING SE SHALL BE MERGED WITH A RATIO OF 4:1​

* DGAP-ADHOC: MYBET HOLDING SE: CONVOCATION OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO VOTE ON ORDINARY CAPITAL DECREASE AND REVERSE STOCK SPLIT WITH RATIO 4:1