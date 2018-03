BRIEF-mybet Holding In Exclusive Talks About JV With Strategic Investor

March 9 (Reuters) - mybet Holding SE:

* MYBET HOLDING CONDUCTS EXCLUSIVE TALKS ABOUT A JOINT VENTURE WITH A STRATEGIC INVESTOR

* ‍POTENTIAL PARTNER IS A LEADING PROVIDER OF SPORT BETS AND ONLINE CASINO GAMES HEADQUARTERED IN MALTA​

* MYBET HOLDING - ‍OBJECTIVE IS TO ESTABLISH A JV BASED IN MALTA, IN WHICH MYBET WILL DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY HOLD 51 PERCENT OF SHARES​

* ‍IS TO CONTRIBUTE ITS ONLINE BUSINESS​

* SAYS INVESTOR WILL CONTRIBUTE EQUITY IN A MEDIUM SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE