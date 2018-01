Jan 8 (Reuters) - MYBET HOLDING SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: MYBET HOLDING SE: CONVERTIBLE BOND 2015/2020 WILL BE BOUGHT BACK ALMOST COMPLETELY

* CONVERTIBLE BOND 2015/2020 IS COLLATERALIZED WITH CASH DEPOSIT OF EUR 1,768,000 ACTING AS COLLATERAL

* ONLY DEBENTURES OF CONVERTIBLE BOND 2015/2020 WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 111,000 TO BE OUTSTANDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)