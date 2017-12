Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding Se:

* MYBET HOLDING- ‍NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS 2017/2020 WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 2.2 MILLION PLACED

* MYBET HOLDING- DECISION TO CARRY OUT A BUY BACK OFFER FOR EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BOND 2015/2020​

* MYBET HOLDING SE - A‍FTER PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BOND 2017/2020, BOARD EXPECTS GROUP LIQUIDITY AS OF END OF YEAR 2017 TO BE AT AROUND EUR 1.0 MILLION​