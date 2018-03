March 8 (Reuters) - MyBucks SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: MYBUCKS S.A.: MYBUCKS S.A. SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTS REFINANCING MEASURES

* ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS IN EXCESS OF EUR6M

* COST SAVING OF EUR6M THAT WILL BE FULLY EFFECTIVE IN NEXT FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)