Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mycenax Biotech Inc :

* Says its new biological drug TuNEX(ENIA11) got approval from Taiwan Food and Drug Administration and will be produced and sold in Taiwan market

* TuNEX(ENIA11) is disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xWVC4R

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)