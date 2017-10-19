FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mycronic Q3 EBIT drops as Assembly Solutions unit weighs
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 19, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Mycronic Q3 EBIT drops as Assembly Solutions unit weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mycronic AB (Publ)

* Q3 ‍net sales were SEK 484 (497) million

* Q3 ‍order intake was SEK 1,874 (367) million​​

* Q3 ‍EBIT was SEK 63 (148) million​

* Q3 ‍underlying ebit was sek 72 (149) million​

* Says ‍board’s assessment remains, that net sales in 2017 will be at level SEK 2,800 million.​

* Says ‍we are not pleased with Q3 net sales and ebit regarding business area AS (Assembly Solutions)​

* Says ‍quarter was negatively affected in short term by, among other things, challenges within supply chain for ramp up of platform changes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.