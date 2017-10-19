BRIEF-Mycronic Q3 EBIT drops as Assembly Solutions unit weighs

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mycronic AB (Publ)

* Q3 ‍net sales were SEK 484 (497) million

* Q3 ‍order intake was SEK 1,874 (367) million​​

* Q3 ‍EBIT was SEK 63 (148) million​

* Q3 ‍underlying ebit was sek 72 (149) million​

* Says ‍board’s assessment remains, that net sales in 2017 will be at level SEK 2,800 million.​

* Says ‍we are not pleased with Q3 net sales and ebit regarding business area AS (Assembly Solutions)​

* Says ‍quarter was negatively affected in short term by, among other things, challenges within supply chain for ramp up of platform changes​