Feb 7 (Reuters) - MYCRONIC AB (PUBL):

* Q4 ‍ORDER INTAKE WAS SEK 572 (518) MILLION​

* ‍Q4 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 931 (1,016) MILLION​

* ‍Q4 EBIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 312 (405) MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSES TO AGM A DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.50 (2.00) PER SHARE, IN ACCORDANCE WITH DIVIDEND POLICY.​

* ‍EARNINGS FOR AS WERE CHARGED WITH ACQUISITION-RELATED COSTS OF SEK 107 MILLION.​

* ‍"WE ARE SYSTEMATICALLY EVALUATING POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS."​