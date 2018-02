Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mycronic AB (Publ):

* LENA OLVING LEAVES MYCRONIC DURING 2019

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT TERMS, WHICH HAVE BEEN DESCRIBED IN MYCRONIC‘S ANNUAL REPORTS, INCLUDE AN AGREEMENT OF RETIREMENT AT AGE OF 62 WHICH COMES INTO EFFECT IN DECEMBER 2018​

* SAYS ‍PROCESS TO FIND A SUCCESSOR HAS BEGUN​

* SAYS ‍BOARD HAS EXTENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH LENA OLVING, WHICH MEANS THAT LENA WILL REMAIN IN OFFICE AT LATEST UNTIL MAY 15, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)