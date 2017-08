July 13 (Reuters) - Mycronic AB (Publ)

* Mycronic's customers continue to replace older mask writers

* Says has received ninth order from yet another customer in asia for a mask writer replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks

* Says the price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12–16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)