Nov 24 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd

* Garry ‍hounsell, Joanne Stephenson and Julie Ann Morrison were all elected to board of Myer by a clear majority​

* Hounsell noted special resolutions before meeting including advisory resolution on co’s remuneration report hadn’t received 75 pct of votes cast​

* Company would continue liaising with all stakeholders on issues​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: