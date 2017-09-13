FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Myer Holdings posts FY net profit after tax $67.9 million
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 11:53 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Myer Holdings posts FY net profit after tax $67.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd

* FYy total sales value from ordinary activities down 2.67% to A$3.20 billion

* FY net profit after tax $67.9 million versus $69.4 million a year ago

* Q4 sales down 1.5%, down 0.2% on a comparable store basis

* Declares final dividend of 2.0 cents per share

* For 12 month period total sales were down 0.2% on a comparable stores basis

* FY operating gross profit was $1.22 billion, with margin down 58 basis points to 38.12% broadly reflecting higher concession mix

* All figures in A$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.