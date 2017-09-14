FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Myer Holdings says sales in first six weeks of FY2018 are below expectations
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 14, 2017 / 12:03 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Myer Holdings says sales in first six weeks of FY2018 are below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd

* In FY2018, Myer anticipates continuing changes to both consumer behaviour and broader competitive environment

* “we are obviously disappointed to have not reached our target of exceeding last year’s npat of $69.4 million”

* “progress against our metrics that matter is slower than we anticipated”

* “Today we are announcing that we will not be renewing leases at colonnades, belconnen and hornsby”

* Notes that consensus for underlying npat in FY2018 of $66 million already factors in a subdued start to the year

* Sales in first six weeks of FY2018 are below expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.